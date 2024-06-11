Prime Duke Basketball Target Buries Buckets in Front of Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts are at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando for this week's NBPA Top 100 Camp, checking out potential targets and checking in on talents already on their wishlist. Speaking of the latter, Scheyer was on hand to watch longtime Blue Devil offer holder Brayden Burries help power a 117-112 victory on Tuesday.
Playing for a Rockets squad against the equally loaded Lakers at the phenom-packed event, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Burries tallied 18 points, five rebounds, and two dimes en route to appearing among the standouts in the eyes of 247Sports' Eric Bossi:
"A strong and tough shot maker from deep, he buried the looks that were open to him and then also used his strength to make things happen around the rim. This is a kid who really understands his own strengths, where to be and regardless of setting he's going to play to win...He continues to back up his status as a top-15 player."
Bossi's words could just as well describe a recent sharpshooting Duke basketball guard in projected first round draft pick Jared McCain. Not only do Burries' sturdy frame and smooth game bring to mind McCain, but also like McCain, he's a Californian and began garnering frequent attention from Scheyer early in his recruitment.
Brayden Burries, a five-star who sits at No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is one of the 10 heralded preps on the Duke basketball offer sheet in the cycle, visited the Blue Devils back in September, just a few months after receiving his offer from Scheyer & Co.
The 18-year-old, at one time a candidate to reclassify to 2024, has yet to name finalists. And he's noted no rush in choosing a college.
