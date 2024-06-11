Elite Prep Announces Offer From Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer
In recent weeks, Shelton Henderson has hinted at a potential Duke basketball offer by pointing out the heightened interest out of Durham. And on Tuesday afternoon, the Bellaire High School (Texas) rising senior revealed on social media that he received said offer from third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer,
Henderson recently told Pro Insight that Scheyer's predecessor, Hall of Famer and five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, was his favorite college coach as a kid. So, it seems the interest goes both ways between the 17-year-old and the Blue Devils.
At No. 41 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward, an off-the-charts athlete and competitor boasting a chiseled, sturdy frame, becomes the lowest-ranked prospect on Scheyer's 10-deep offer sheet in the cycle. Plus, it's worth noting that Henderson, whose list of offers is dominated by programs in Texas, is now the only four-star in that bunch.
The five-star 2025 Duke basketball targets are Columbus (Fla.) guard Cayden Boozer, Roosevelt (Calif.) guard Brayden Burries, La Lumiere (Ind.) guard Jalen Haralson, Lincoln Park (Pa.) guard Meleek Thomas, Highland (Va.) forward Nate Ament, Columbus forward Cameron Boozer, Utah Prep forward AJ Dybantsa, Perry (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat, and Holy Innocents (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson.
Jon Scheyer and his crew, owners of two of the past three No. 1 recruiting classes in the country, are still on the lookout for their first pledge in the 2025 arena.
