Duke Basketball Signees Advance to Play Powerhouse for Tourney Title
The scores have gotten closer. But the Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers and their twin Duke basketball prizes advanced to the championship battle at the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.
ALSO READ: Streaking Duke Squad Now Bound for Bump in Rankings
They'll look to hoist the trophy in their debut at the event by squaring off against the defending champion Montverde Academy (Fla.) Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday.
Across the Explorers' 3-0 City of Palms Classic run, including a 51-point blowout in their opener, five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer have combined for 104 points, 38 rebounds, 28 assists, two steals, five blocks, and only six turnovers.
Both future Blue Devils, sons of Duke basketball legend Carlos Boozer, have shot 50 percent or better from the field in each contest.
On Saturday night, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cayden Boozer, No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, tallied 16 points, seven assists, and only one turnover to orchestrate a 77-71 victory over the tournament's No. 1 seed, IMG Academy (Fla.).
And the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Cameron Boozer, sitting No. 2 overall in the cycle, delivered 22 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three blocks while shooting 7-for-11 from the field, 2-for-4 beyond the arc, and 6-for-8 at the foul line.
Columbus is now 11-1 overall after reeling off 11 straight wins since its season-opening loss to Prolific Prep (Calif.) and five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson on Nov. 19.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Rookie Kon Knueppel Finally Catches Fire Again
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.