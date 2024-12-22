Streaking Duke Basketball Squad Now Bound for Bump in Rankings
Without even suffering a loss last week — now six in a row without tasting defeat — Duke basketball dropped one spot to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday due to Kentucky's one-spot rise stemming from its hyped win over rival Louisville. This Monday, though, Jon Scheyer's third group of Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC) should be a shoo-in to get that No. 4 by its name again.
On Saturday evening, Mark Pope's first batch of Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who recorded a 77-72 win over Duke at the Champions Classic in Atlanta on Nov. 12, fell in lopsided fashion, 85-65, to the unranked Ohio State Buckeyes (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at the CBS Sports Classic in New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Former one-year Duke basketball reserve forward Sean Stewart, now averaging 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a full-time starter in his first season with the Buckeyes, finished with five points and four boards across his 15 minutes against the Wildcats.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are fresh off their dominant displays this week in Tuesday night's 68-47 home win over the George Mason Patriots (7-4, 0-0 Atlantic 10) and Saturday afternoon's 82-56 road victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-7, 0-2 ACC).
Neither the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, No. 2 Auburn Tigers, or No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones have lost this week.
Duke basketball will look to make it seven wins in a row, already enjoying its longest streak since reeling off eight straight around this time last year, when the Blue Devils welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-7, 0-1 ACC) to Durham on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
