Future Duke Basketball Teammates Whip Up 51-Point Blowout
The Boozer twins are defending three-time state champions and captured Peach Jam crowns in all three age groups. Now, the 2025 Duke basketball signees, sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer, look well on their way to potentially taking home hardware from their debut at the talent-packed City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.
Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and five-star point guard Cayden Boozer, ranking No. 22 in the cycle, squared off against future four-star Kentucky center Malachi Moreno and his Great Crossing High School (Ky.) team in their City of Palms opener on Thursday night.
And Columbus dominated from start to finish, ultimately announcing their arrival on the scene via a 90-39 victory.
Cameron Boozer finished with 23 points and nine rebounds across only 21 minutes on the floor. The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder, a projected one-and-done Duke basketball lottery pick, shot 10-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 beyond the arc. Plus, he chipped in holding Moreno to only 10 points and six boards.
Cayden Boozer dished out a game-high eight assists. And the 6-foot-4, 205-pound efficient floor general did so without committing a single turnover, adding 16 points, one rebound, and one steal in his 21 minutes of action. He shot 7-for-9 overall and 2-for-2 from downtown.
They'll now prepare for their City of Palms Classic quarterfinal showdown against Grayson High School (Ga.) at 7:15 p.m. ET Friday.
