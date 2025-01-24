Duke Basketball Signees Headline Nationally Televised Showdown

Huge matchup tonight between #3 Montverde and #1 Columbus featuring ten ranked prospects:



-Cam Boozer (Duke)

-Cayden Boozer (Duke)

-Hudson Greer (Creighton)

-CJ Ingram (Florida)

-Dante Allen (Villanova)

-Trent Sisley (Indiana)

-Caleb Gaskins (#8 in ESPN60)

-Jaxon Richardson (#13… pic.twitter.com/Ru8hcYYmJq