Duke Basketball Signees Headline Nationally Televised Showdown
The No. 1-ranked Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers (17-3), featuring 2025 Duke basketball prizes Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer, battle the No. 3 Montverde Academy (Fla.) Eagles (13-3) in Miami at 6 p.m. ET Friday. Fans can tune in to ESPN2 to watch the future Blue Devils square off against the juggernaut program.
Montverde, which has produced a pair of top-ranked Duke basketball players in 2018-19 one-and-done RJ Barrett and current Blue Devil freshman Cooper Flagg, enjoys several high-major signees in future Creighton wing Hudson Greer, Florida forward CJ Ingram, Villanova guard Dante Allen, and Indiana forward Trent Sisley.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cayden Boozer and 6-foot-9, 245-pound Cameron Boozer account for half of the five-star Duke additions in the cycle. They became the first of that group to pledge allegiance to third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff when they announced their commitments back in late October.
Cayden Boozer currently stacks up at No. 24 overall and No. 4 among point guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Cameron Boozer remains at No. 2 overall in the class and No. 1 among power forwards.
The twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer will arrive in Durham this summer alongside Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia and Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson.
