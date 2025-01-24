Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Signees Headline Nationally Televised Showdown

Future Duke basketball twin talents Cayden and Cameron Boozer are to set to face the premier prep powerhouse.

Duke basketball recruiting signee Cayden Boozer
Duke basketball recruiting signee Cayden Boozer / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 1-ranked Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers (17-3), featuring 2025 Duke basketball prizes Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer, battle the No. 3 Montverde Academy (Fla.) Eagles (13-3) in Miami at 6 p.m. ET Friday. Fans can tune in to ESPN2 to watch the future Blue Devils square off against the juggernaut program.

Montverde, which has produced a pair of top-ranked Duke basketball players in 2018-19 one-and-done RJ Barrett and current Blue Devil freshman Cooper Flagg, enjoys several high-major signees in future Creighton wing Hudson Greer, Florida forward CJ Ingram, Villanova guard Dante Allen, and Indiana forward Trent Sisley.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cayden Boozer and 6-foot-9, 245-pound Cameron Boozer account for half of the five-star Duke additions in the cycle. They became the first of that group to pledge allegiance to third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff when they announced their commitments back in late October.

Cayden Boozer currently stacks up at No. 24 overall and No. 4 among point guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Cameron Boozer remains at No. 2 overall in the class and No. 1 among power forwards.

The twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer will arrive in Durham this summer alongside Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia and Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson.

