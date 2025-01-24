Duke Basketball Target Nate Ament Talks Decision Timeline
Duke basketball is in the top 11 for Highland School (Va.) senior forward Nate Ament, along with Louisville, Arkansas, Kansas State, Georgetown, Texas, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, BYU, and Alabama. And the Blue Devils have already hosted him a few times, including his trip to Durham for Countdown to Craziness in early October and his first tour of the campus back in September 2023.
ALSO READ: Two Duke Recruiting Prizes Drop in Updated Rankings
Plus, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star, sitting No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is set to return to Duke for the Blue Devils' home bout against the archrival UNC Tar Heels on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).
However, before deciding on a winner in his recruitment, Ament will also head to Kansas State for its Feb. 11 home showdown against Arizona.
Speaking of his decision, Nate Ament discussed what goes into that and his tentative timeline during his chat with 247Sports' Dushawn London this week.
"I'm standing to make my decision around February or March," he said. "I have Duke and Kansas State left, and I might squeeze in one more visit before I decide. I'll probably wait until then to make sure I make the right decision and see how everything plays out...
"I'll consider the schools I haven't visited. I'll hear them out to see how much they need me to come in and allow me to play through mistakes. I'm also going to take some smaller visits to some schools and go from where I'm needed."
Meanwhile, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff already enjoy the nation's top-ranked 2025 haul via early signatures from Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia, and the Columbus High School (Fla.) twins in five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer.
ALSO READ: Former Duke Forward Announces Rise With Poster Dunk
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.