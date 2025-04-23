Duke Basketball Now Sits Outside Top Five in Expert's 2025-26 Rankings
Thanks to the transfer portal, it's practically impossible to fairly stack up next season's college basketball teams in late April considering most rosters are still far from completion. Even so, there are already enough Duke basketball pieces in place for national experts to place lofty expectations on fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer's 2025-26 Blue Devils.
ALSO READ: Incoming Duke Centerpiece Joins LeBron James on Exclusive List
On Tuesday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein released his latest ROTHSTEIN 45 offseason edition, listing Duke at No. 9 overall and No. 1 among ACC squads.
Rothstein projects a Duke basketball starting lineup of junior guard Caleb Foster, freshman guard Cayden Boozer, sophomore wing Isaiah Evans, freshman forward Cameron Boozer, and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II. He names sophomore guard Darren Harris, senior forward Maliq Brown, and freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia as the primary reserves.
Of course, Scheyer and his staff are still trying to add talents via the transfer portal to help make up for the confirmed departures of one-and-done phenoms Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, not to mention a few more of the 2024-25 Blue Devils' key rotation weapons.
At this extremely early juncture, Rothstein foresees only two other ACC teams beginning the season inside the top 25: Louisville at No. 19 and UNC at No. 22.
Last year, Duke basketball ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. The Blue Devils climbed all the way to No. 1 in March before falling to the Houston Cougars — Rothstein's early pick to begin the 2025-26 campaign atop the rankings — at the Final Four in San Antonio just over two weeks ago.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.