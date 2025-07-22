Duke Basketball Sophomore Names All-Time Favorite Blue Devil
Duke basketball guard Darren Harris wasn't born until a few months before JJ Redick began capping off a legendary Blue Devil career via his prolific senior campaign in Durham.
ALSO READ: Premier Duke Target Claims 'Nobody Is Over Anybody' in Recruitment
Even so, given Harris' smooth shooting stroke and lifelong Blue Devil fandom, it should come as no surprise that he favors Redick over all other players in the blueblood program's storied history.
Responding to a fan in his social media Q&A on Monday night, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound Harris revealed that Redick is his preferred Duke basketball product after naming Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook as his all-time favorite NBA players:
Harris, who arrived at Duke last summer as a four-star sitting No. 39 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, averaged only 6.1 minutes across 21 outings for a 2024-25 Blue Devil team that reached the Final Four and finished with a 35-4 overall record. The Herndon, Va., native totaled 43 points, knocking down only five 3-pointers, but those numbers should increase dramatically next season.
Redick, now gearing up for his second season as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, remains the Blue Devils' all-time leading scorer with his 2,769 points and top 3-point marksman with his 457 makes from downtown. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard, who also hails from Virginia, saw his No. 4 jersey retired in Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters and went on to play 15 seasons in the NBA.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.