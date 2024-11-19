Duke Basketball Squad Tumbles in Latest National Rankings
Duke basketball began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll before jumping one spot to No. 6 following blowout wins over the Maine Black Bears and Army Black Knights in Cameron Indoor Stadium during the first week of Jon Scheyer's third campaign as head coach.
However, due to the Blue Devils' 77-72 Champions Classic defeat at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats in Atlanta's State Farm Arena last Tuesday night and despite Duke's bounceback effort in Saturday's 86-35 victory over the visiting Wofford Terriers, the talent-rich collection in Durham dropped six notches to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 released on Monday.
Plus, Scheyer's Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) fell four spots to No. 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
Meanwhile, Duke's archrival is now the highest-ranked ACC squad, at least in the eyes of AP voters, as the UNC Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 10 this week. In the Coaches Poll, though, the Blue Devils sit two spots above the No. 12 Tar Heels.
UNC and Duke are the only ranked ACC teams in either poll.
This week, Duke basketball has an opportunity to boost its stock considerably when the Blue Devils head west to face the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) in the McKale Center at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2).
