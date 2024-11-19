Powerful Prep Eliminates Duke Basketball From List
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star Caleb Wilson, who received an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer in July 2023 and included the Blue Devils in his top 12 roughly a year later, trimmed his list to five on Monday. Scheyer and his crew are not in that group.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward's finalists are Kentucky, UNC, UCF, Tennessee, and Ohio State.
Wilson, sitting No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, aims to decide on a winner in December or January, he informed On3's Joe Tipton. As things stand, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine points to Kentucky as the favorite.
Although the versatile force at one time noted plans to visit the Blue Devils during his senior year, a trip to Durham never transpired.
That made sense. After all, just as Wilson's slate of visits was getting into full swing in October, the Blue Devils reeled in the cycle's No. 1 power forward in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star Cameron Boozer, checking in No. 2 overall among the nation's seniors. And less than two weeks later, Duke secured a commitment from Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia, No. 26 overall.
Duke basketball's four-deep 2025 haul, also featuring Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star small forward Shelton Henderson and Cameron Boozer's twin in five-star point guard Cayden Boozer, still ranks No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports.
