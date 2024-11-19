Blue Devil Country

Powerful Prep Eliminates Duke Basketball From List

The Duke basketball recruiting team landed commitments from two of the four five-star power forwards it targeted on the 2025 trail.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star Caleb Wilson, who received an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer in July 2023 and included the Blue Devils in his top 12 roughly a year later, trimmed his list to five on Monday. Scheyer and his crew are not in that group.

ALSO READ: Deep Blue Devil Rotation Unlikely in Big-Time Showdowns

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward's finalists are Kentucky, UNC, UCF, Tennessee, and Ohio State.

Wilson, sitting No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, aims to decide on a winner in December or January, he informed On3's Joe Tipton. As things stand, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine points to Kentucky as the favorite.

Although the versatile force at one time noted plans to visit the Blue Devils during his senior year, a trip to Durham never transpired.

That made sense. After all, just as Wilson's slate of visits was getting into full swing in October, the Blue Devils reeled in the cycle's No. 1 power forward in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star Cameron Boozer, checking in No. 2 overall among the nation's seniors. And less than two weeks later, Duke secured a commitment from Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia, No. 26 overall.

Duke basketball's four-deep 2025 haul, also featuring Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star small forward Shelton Henderson and Cameron Boozer's twin in five-star point guard Cayden Boozer, still ranks No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports.

ALSO READ: Utah Detects 'Pow' in NBA Blue Devil Rookie Kyle Filipowski

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball