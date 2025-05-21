Duke Basketball Visit Adds Momentum in Dame Sarr Sweepstakes
Assuming Duke basketball transfer pledge Cedric Coward remains in the NBA Draft, the 2025-26 squad consists of 11 players, including at least two walk-ons and another projected deep reserve. Altogether, while also considering the five-star arrivals yet lack of proven stars at the college level, there's still significant availability in Durham, both in the scholarship and playing time departments.
ALSO READ: Duke Recruiting Target Braydon Hawthorne Reveals Surprising Decision
And there's no doubt fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are still hard at work in securing formidable finishing pieces to a roster that carries the weight of delivering the follow-up campaign to the 2024-25 Final Four Blue Devils' unforgettable 35-4 season.
Late reclass candidate Sebastian Wilkins could become a Blue Devil finishing piece of the depth variety when the four-star forward announces his decision on Friday.
But in terms of potential full-fledged stardom in Durham next season, Duke now appears in prime position to quiet remaining concerns by potentially prevailing over a fellow blueblood for one of the highest-ceiling 18-year-old talents overseas in Italian-Senegalese wing Dame Sarr.
The 6-foot-7, 190-pound phenom arrived on campus for an official visit with the Blue Devils this week. Unsurprisingly yet noteworthy just the same, in the eyes of a growing number of national recruiting insiders, the trip has only strengthened Duke's momentum swing as the outright frontrunner over one-time 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite Kansas.
"Duke has emerged as the favorites to land Dame Sarr," The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman relayed from sources on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Crystal Ball now contains four picks, all in agreement with Goodman's sources by predicting the Blue Devils to ultimately land Sarr despite their relatively late entry in the battle.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball roster news.