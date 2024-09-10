Duke Basketball Staff Makes Strategic Play for Boozer Twins
Duke basketball hosted Columbus High School (Fla.) standouts Cameron and Cayden Boozer at the end of August. Coaches from Florida and Miami, the Blue Devils' primary competition as in-state hopefuls for the five-star twin prospects, responded by visiting them at their school a few days later.
So, on Monday, just after the Boozer brothers' return from their Florida visit and ahead of their Miami tour set to begin on Wednesday, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew stopped by Columbus to make their presence felt in the high-profile sweepstakes once again, national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported.
Simply put, the pursuits are coming down to the wire. And the Blue Devils appear to be doing everything in their power to prevail for the sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer.
Neither Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 power forward who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, nor Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4 point guard checking in at No. 18 in the class, has revealed a decision date.
But given their string of unofficial visits, the assumption that it's a three-way race, and the fact that they haven't announced any more scheduled trips, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the coveted talents come to a decision in the coming weeks.
Scheyer extended an offer to both twins in May 2022. He and his staff welcomed them to campus for official visits last November. The Boozers also took official visits to Miami and Florida last fall, just before that first trip to Durham in their recruitments.
No insiders have entered official predictions for either Cayden or Cameron Boozer. Perhaps that will change soon after they wrap up their visit to Miami this week.
