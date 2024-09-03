Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Recruiting: One Boozer Twin Posts Visit Photos

Many Duke basketball legends were on hand at the same time as Blue Devil recruiting targets Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

Duke basketball recruiting targets Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer
Duke basketball recruiting targets Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
It's probably not a coincidence that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer decided to schedule a Pro Devils Weekend to coincide with the senior-year official visits of Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

The faces included Shane Battier and a few other former teammates in Durham to the twins' father, Carlos Boozer, not to mention the return of several notable names among the dozens of active NBA Blue Devils.

Cayden Boozer, the twin who tends to share the most from their recruitments, posted the following 10 pictures, all from their photoshoot in Cameron Indoor Stadium, to his Instagram account on Monday evening:

Only one of the 10 photos — the one with their mother standing between them at halfcourt — includes Cameron Boozer in the frame.

That's likely an insignificant observation. However, it leads to this reminder: there's no guarantee that the Boozer brothers, who also visited the Duke basketball program last November, end up choosing the same college.

Plus, it's worth noting that neither has announced a decision date. So, it's still conceivable that they reveal winners on different dates, potentially within the next month or so.

Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard sitting at No. 18 in the class, will visit Florida this weekend and Miami next week.

