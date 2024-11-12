Duke Basketball Staff Schedules Another True Road Contest
On Monday, exactly one year ahead of the scheduled outing, the Duke basketball program revealed that the Blue Devils will return to West Point, N.Y., for the first time since 1997 to face the Army Black Knights in their Christl Arena on Nov. 11, next Veterans Day.
"It's always an honor to compete against Army," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said in the press release, three days after his now-No. 6 Blue Devils dismantled the visiting Black Knights, 100-58, to improve to 2-0 heading into their Champions Classic bout versus the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats in Atlanta's State Farm Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.
"But we're incredibly excited to have the opportunity to play at Army next year on Veterans Day in honor of all those who have served in our military. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to play at West Point, to be in their culture, to be tested on the road early in the season, and to experience something that's more meaningful than just a basketball game..."
Of course, Scheyer's predecessor in Durham is a West Point alum, as five-time national champion and all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski was a point guard for Army and began his head coaching career there before accepting the Duke job in 1980.
Scheyer's Blue Devils, whose 2024-25 non-conference slate includes a true road game against the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats in their McKale Memorial Center at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 22, welcome Army back to Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2026, per the press release. However, they haven't locked in a date for that meeting.
