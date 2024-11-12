Upcoming Duke Basketball Tests Present Absurd Opportunity
If Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball team is still undefeated in early December, there's little doubt that the Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) will sit No. 1 in the country.
On the flip slide, should 17-year-old freshman phenom Cooper Flagg and the rest of the thus-far dominant bunch repeatedly underperform under the bright lights of four ranked matchups in their next six outings, it wouldn't be surprising to see them lose the ranking by their name altogether.
As of the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon, the No. 6 Blue Devils, up one spot from where they began the season, face the following major tests in the next 24 days alone:
- vs. No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at the Champions Classic in Atlanta, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN)
- at No. 9 Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, 10:30 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 22 (ESPN2)
- vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at the Vegas Showdown in Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 26 (ESPN)
- vs. No. 5 Auburn Tigers as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge, Durham, 9:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 4 (ESPN)
All four of those upcoming foes are currently 2-0. And except for the Jayhawks, who ranked No. 1 from the get-go, each climbed in the latest AP Top 25, highlighted by Auburn's six-spot leap.
Duke basketball and archrival UNC are again the only ranked ACC programs. The Tar Heels (1-1) dropped one notch to No. 10 this week following their 92-89 loss at Kansas on Friday night.
