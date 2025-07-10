Former Duke Basketball Star Marvin Bagley III Returns to Past NBA Home
In February, following parts of two consecutive seasons with the Washington Wizards, former Duke basketball one-and-done Marvin Bagley III was part of a three-team trade that sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies for the remainder of the season. But as a free agent this summer, the 26-year-old big man has decided to return to D.C. for what will be his eighth year in the league.
On Thursday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Bagley "has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards."
In addition to the Wizards and Grizzlies, Bagley has played for the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings, the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018 following his ACC Player of the Year campaign as a mere freshman in Durham.
Through 289 career outings in the NBA, Marvin Bagley III has posted averages of 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.
However, across 31 appearances between his stints with the Wizards and Grizzlies last go-round, he averaged a career-low 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game, primarily in a reserve role.
