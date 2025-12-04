Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 4
The Boston Celtics are looking to keep rolling when they visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
Boston has won two straight, four of five, and eight of its last nine games to improve to 12-9 on the season. And while the Wizards have won two of their last four games, they’re still just 3-17 on the year.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as big road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Celtics -9.5 (-115)
- Wizards +9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -455
- Wizards: +350
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BOS, MNMT
- Celtics record: 12-9
- Wizards record: 3-17
Celtics vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – doubtful
- Ron Harper Jr. – available
- Max Shulga – available
- Jayson Tatum – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Sharife Cooper – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- AJ Johnson – out
- Tre Johnson – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Alex Sarr – out
Celtics vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
I’m a bit surprised that this line is at 5.5, and even more surprised that we’re getting plus odds. Sure, the Wizards are a bad team, and the Celtics should be able to rack up the points, but Derrick White is only averaging 5.1 assists per game and hasn’t reached six assists much recently.
White hasn’t had more than five assists since recording nine back on November 16 against the Clippers. That’s a span of six games with five assists or fewer, and he now has under 5.5 assists in 14 of 20 contests this season.
I’ll take the plus odds for that to continue in Washington tonight.
Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
The Celtics have simply dominated the Wizards in the last few seasons. They have won the last nine matchups, including covering as -13 favorites in a 136-107 win in Boston nearly a month ago. That was their seventh-straight win by double digits over the Wizards.
The Wizards are showing some signs of life recently, but the Celtics, even with their injuries, are still a few rungs above them.
I’ll back Boston to continue its dominance of Washington tonight in D.C.
Pick: Celtics -9.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
