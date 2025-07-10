Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Alum Delivers First Pro Points in Style

The Cleveland Cavaliers are enjoying their new silky backcourt talent in former Duke basketball player Tyrese Proctor.

Just a few minutes into the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA 2K26 Summer League debut against the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas' Pavilion on Thursday, Duke basketball product Tyrese Proctor put his name in the scoring column for the first time on a professional stage. And the Australian guard did so via the brand of smooth driving and finishing he so often displayed across his three seasons as a Blue Devil.

NBA TV's social media team highlighted the Cleveland rookie's bucket in the following post, showing his behind-the-back dribble to shake a turned-around defender preceding the underhand layup around traffic:

At the time of this article's publishing, the Cavaliers led the Pacers, 77-67, late in the third quarter. Through his first 18 minutes on the court, Tyrese Proctor had posted a plus/minus of +12 while contributing nine points, two assists, two steals, and zero turnovers, shooting 3-for-6 from the field, 2-for-4 from three, and 1-for-1 at the charity stripe.

Despite not coming off the board until No. 49 overall at the 2025 NBA Draft, the three-year Duke basketball backcourt starter secured a four-year, $8.9 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

