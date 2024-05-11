Duke Basketball Star Trying to Cash In on Blue Devil Fame
Being a part of the Duke basketball program has an endless list of perks. Players get to play for one of the nation’s premier programs, compete against top competition in hopes of winning a national championship, and even set themselves up for a professional career.
ALSO READ: Recent Duke Guard Comes to Terms With Leaving Too Early
But one of the most underrated perks of the role is the amount of gear that Blue Devil players receive.
From shirts, to Brotherhood exclusive merchandise, to the exclusive Duke PE shoes that professional players such as LeBron James and Kyrie Irving send to the Blue Devils, the long list of items surely fills up players' closets each and every season.
After two seasons as a Duke basketball star, Kyle Filipowski has racked up his fair share of gear. And it now appears he's looking to clean out of a few things ahead of his pursuit to be a first round selection in this year’s NBA Draft.
This past week, Filipowski decided to sell over 150 different player exclusive Duke items through The Players Trunk, a website dedicated to helping unload former player exclusive gear to fans across the country.
The 20-year-old sold a collection of items, with practice jerseys, hoodies, workout shorts, and even some K Academy threads that were up for grabs.
Other Blue Devils have done the same in the past, with former teammate Ryan Young selling some of his Duke and Northwestern gear earlier this offseason. As The Players Trunk noted, though, Filipowski's bundle stands as it's all-time biggest drop.
Filipowski is set to become yet another NBA Blue Devil after a successful two-year career in Durham, one which saw him be named an All-American as well as First Team All-ACC and ACC Rookie of the Year.
He is one of two Blue Devils projected as first-rounders this summer, as he and teammate Jared McCain are potential lottery picks. In CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, the two players land on opposite edges of the lottery, with Filipowski coming off the board at No. 14 to the Portland Trail Blazers and McCain hearing his name just a pick later at No. 15 to the Miami Heat.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.