Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
Ace Bailey has been out for the Utah Jazz due to an injury at the Las Vegas Summer League, and a loss in overtime on Tuesday dropped Utah to 0-3.
Now, the Jazz have a quick turnaround against a Washington Wizards team that scored just 58 points on Tuesday night in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
While this is the second night of a back-to-back, we should see No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson in action for Washington, as he sat out Tuesday’s loss.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Summer League clash.
Wizards vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +1 (-110)
- Jazz -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards: -105
- Jazz: -115
Total
- 182.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 16
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wizards record: 1-2
- Jazz record: 0-3
Wizards vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch
Washington Wizards
- Tre Johnson
No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson didn’t suit up on Tuesday, but he should be back in action for the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.
So far this summer, the Washington guard is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting an insanely impressive 58.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.
One of the best pure scorers in his draft class, Johnson has the makings of a top offensive option and should be in line for a big showing on Wednesday night.
Utah Jazz
- Kyle Filipowski
A second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Filipowski has arguably been the best player in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The Jazz big man may not be as flashy a prospect as Ace Bailey, but he should continue to dominate – if he suits up – on Wednesday night.
Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
The Jazz have scored over 90 points in each of their three games at Summer League, but they have found a way to lose all of them.
So, not only is Utah playing high-scoring affairs, but it’s shown – even without Bailey – that it has an offensive attack that can keep up on a nightly basis.
The Wizards scored just 58 points (without Johnson) in their last game, but they have put up 84 and 102 points in their other two contests.
I’d expect them to bounce-back against this weak Utah defense.
Since neither team has been able to consistently win in Las Vegas this offseason, the OVER seems like the safest play between these rebuilding squads.
Pick: OVER 182.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
