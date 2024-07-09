Duke Basketball Stars Set to Soon Square Off in SLC Summer League
Neither Kyle Filipowski nor Jared McCain had an ideal shooting night from deep in their Salt Lake City Summer League debuts for the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively. The Duke basketball products finished a combined 0-for-10 from three during their games in Utah's Delta Center on Monday night.
But the two newest NBA Blue Devils — McCain in particular — produced some encouraging moments.
Filipowski, who came off the board No. 32 overall to the Jazz, went scoreless across his 17 minutes off the bench in a 97-95 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies. However, the 7-foot forward, Duke's leading scorer in each of his two campaigns in Durham, grabbed four rebounds and showed impressive awareness as a passer in transition at times:
Meanwhile, despite McCain's 0-for-6 clip beyond the arc, the 6-foot-3 guard from California and No. 16 overall draft pick responded to his starting nod by tallying 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and only one turnover across his 27 minutes in a 102-92 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. In other words, the sharpshooter found many other ways to impact winning:
In what will be only their third outing in NBA jerseys, one-year Duke basketball teammates Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain will face one another for the first time as professionals when the Jazz and the Sixers tip off in Salt Lake City at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
First, the Sixers play the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN) before the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder tip off at 9 p.m. (ESPN2).