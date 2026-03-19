Bucks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 19

The Utah Jazz return home from a winless road trip to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. It’ll also be the second half of a back-to-back for the Jazz after a 147-111 loss in Minnesota last night.

The Bucks are also struggling a bit right now, though, with just one win in their last six games. Granted, they were underdogs in those five losses, and covered +12.5 in 7-point loss last time out.

Milwaukee beat the Jazz 113-99 at home earlier this month as a -10 favorite.

The oddsmakers have the Jazz as home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Bucks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks -5.5 (-108)

Jazz +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bucks -238

Jazz +195

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bucks vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, KJZZ

Bucks record: 28-40

Jazz record: 20-49

Bucks vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out

Kyle Kuzma – Probable

Kevin Porter Jr. – Questionable

Myles Turner – Questionable

Jazz Injury Report

Lauri Markkanen – Questionable

Keyonte George – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Bucks vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Kyle Filipowski has been dishing the rock as of late. He has OVER 2.5 assists in eight straight games, including a six-assist effort against the Bucks earlier this month.

The big man has gone OVER 3.5 assists (+161) in four straight games and five of his last eight, so that could be worth a sprinkle as well.

Bucks vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

Neither of these teams particularly wants to win basketball games right now, and that’s showing in their recent records. It’s also led to a lot of high-scoring games, which is where I’m looking tonight.

The Bucks have gone OVER in two straight games and four of their last six, with the Jazz following suit, going OVER in four of their last five contests. Utah is now 41-28 to the OVER this season, including 9-4 in the second half of a back-to-back.

Pick: OVER 229.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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