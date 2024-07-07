Returning Duke Basketball Guard 'Shows Encouraging Signs of Progress'
Tyrese Proctor's sophomore Duke basketball season wasn't much of a leap. Yet it'd be inaccurate to categorize it as a slump. Somewhere in between. And it's worth noting his injury woes didn't help matters.
ALSO READ: One Early 2025 Mock Draft Includes Six Duke Players
Most of the Australian's averages and shooting percentages improved a smidge from his freshman campaign. But Proctor's final second-year performance was undoubtedly less than desirable: zero points on 0-for-9 shooting from the field in the Blue Devils' Elite Eight loss to NC State.
Now, with a year of co-captain experience under his belt and what appears to be some added bulk to his frame, the 6-foot-6, 183-pound smooth playmaker may well be primed for a breakout junior year leading almost an entirely new cast of teammates in Durham.
A few days after checking out the top college and prep talent on hand at last week's CP3 Elite Guard Camp in Las Vegas, DraftExpress director of scouting Jon Chepkevich posted the following 40 seconds of Proctor highlights from the event and provided his "encouraging signs of progress" takeaway:
Proctor and sophomore guard Caleb Foster, currently back in Durham along with all but a couple of their fellow 2024-25 Blue Devils, are the program's only two returning scholarship pieces with primetime experience. The heralded group of Duke basketball newcomers consists of a six-deep rookie class that ranks No. 1 in the country and four veteran transfers.
Their season tips off on Nov. 4 when Maine comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium.