Skip to main content

Duke basketball starts young lineup versus veteran Clemson bunch

Duke basketball hopes to be the first ACC team to beat Clemson this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Duke basketball team is in Littlejohn Coliseum for a road battle against the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at 5 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). While the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) look to stay in the AP Top 25, where they've been since the start, the Tigers could obtain a ranking by their name for the first time this season.

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook shows Duke, 1-2 on opponents' home courts and riding a two-game win streak, as a one-point underdog against Clemson (9-0 at home), the only remaining unbeaten team in ACC play and a winner in its past six outings overall.

RELATED: Duke teases special jerseys for Clemson game

Ahead of the matchup, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account revealed the Blue Devils' starting five against the Tigers, consisting of four freshmen and a grad transfer in the absence of junior captain Jeremy Roach, who is missing this third straight contest with a lingering toe injury:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead
  • Freshman forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Graduate center Ryan Young

Meanwhile, Clemson's starting five comprises two seniors, two juniors, and a sophomore.

RELATED: Statement time for Blue Devils at Clemson

After Saturday, the first Duke basketball squad under Jon Scheyer's command has six days off before hosting the Miami Hurricanes in Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET next Saturday (ESPN).

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke teases special jerseys for Clemson game

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Knicks win second straight since RJ Barrett's return

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Statement time for Blue Devils at Clemson

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Jack White triples career NBA points in one night

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke guard out Saturday 'unless something crazy changes'

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

High-flying recruit joins Cameron Crazies

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke's starting five against visiting Pitt

By Matt Giles