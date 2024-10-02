Duke Basketball Target Flips UNC Official Visit to Blue Devils
Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) guard Acaden Lewis is set to be in Durham this weekend for an official visit with Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, On3's Joe Tipton reported this week. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior's stay will coincide with the program's Countdown to Craziness, which tips off at 7 p.m. ET Friday and begins airing on ACC Network Extra at 8 p.m.
Initially, Lewis was on tap to be 10 miles down Tobacco Road this weekend for an official visit with Duke's archrival, UNC.
But on Tuesday, the surging prospect, who has seen his ranking rise 64 spots since January to No. 36 overall in the latest 247Sports 2025 Composite update, revealed that he has called off his UNC tour and eliminated the Tar Heels from the race.
So, Lewis is down to three finalists in Duke, fellow recruiting powerhouse Kentucky, and defending back-to-back national champion UConn. He checked out the Huskies on an official visit this past weekend and plans to take an official visit to Kentucky sometime prior to his anticipated decision date ahead of the early signing period in mid-November.
Scheyer and his crew, who officially entered the Acaden Lewis sweepstakes with an offer back in late June, hosted the coveted talent on his unofficial visit with the Blue Devils in early August.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.