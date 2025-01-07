Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Team Draws Closer to New Season-Best Ranking

Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad has now ranked in the top five for five consecutive weeks.

Duke basketball has won eight in a row. And the Blue Devils (12-2, 4-0 ACC), thoroughly embracing each and every moment of the Cooper Flagg experience in Durham, haven't won by 20 points or less in over four weeks.

Nevertheless, it's been three weeks since Duke last budged in the AP Top 25 Poll, as No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn, and No. 3 Iowa State continue to enjoy winning streaks of their own.

The Blue Devils remain at No. 4 in the latest edition released on Monday afternoon, three notches above where they began the season. However, they made up some ground on the Cyclones in terms of total voting points, closing the gap from 71 to 60.

For the third straight week, Duke basketball is the only ACC representative in the AP Top 25 Poll.

That said, Cooper Flagg & Co.'s next opponent, Blue Devil alum Jeff Capel's Pitt Panthers (12-2, 3-0 ACC), now boasts the most votes among all unranked teams this week. So, the Panthers, riding a five-game winning streak, effectively stack up at No. 26 in the country.

Jon Scheyer and his third batch of Blue Devils are gearing up to host Jeff Capel's seventh Pitt squad in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

