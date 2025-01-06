Positive Sign for Duke Basketball Ahead of Pitt Game
On Saturday afternoon, Jon Scheyer was recovering from an illness and out of commission for the first time across his three years as Duke basketball head coach. The 37-year-old didn't even make the trip to Dallas for the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils' showdown against the first-year ACC member SMU Mustangs.
Duke basketball associate head coach Chris Carrawell, 47, filled in admirably, though. The Blue Devils, powered by freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg's third 24-point outing across the group's past four games, recorded their eighth straight victory by defeating the Mustangs, 89-62.
Two days later, it now looks as though Scheyer will be ready to lead the way again when his Blue Devils (12-2, 4-0 ACC) welcome Duke basketball alum Jeff Capel's surging Pitt Panthers (12-2, 3-0 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
On Monday afternoon, the program's official account released the following update on Scheyer's condition, posting just two pictures of him on Coach K Court alongside his team to assure the fanbase that he's back in action:
Following the battle against the Panthers, who knocked off the Blue Devils in Durham last year, Jon Scheyer and his crew will get the squad ready to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-7, 1-2 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.