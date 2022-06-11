Last week, Jeff Goodman of Stadium tweeted that the Duke basketball program was "in play" for 22-year-old Texas grad transfer Courtney Ramey.

But things often change quickly in the transfer portal at this time of the year.

Given Ramey's announcement on Friday, it's safe to say the 2022-23 Blue Devil roster will not include the 6-foot-3 shooting guard. No, the former four-star recruit, who became a four-year starter for the Longhorns and earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors as a junior in 2020-21, committed to Arizona instead.

Like many others, Ramey had his name in the NBA Draft pool but withdrew it before the June 1 deadline.

Despite the reported interest coming out of Durham, Ramey did not make a trip to check out Duke in person, suggesting the Blue Devils may not have been legit contenders.

Where else the Duke basketball staff is looking for a final roster addition

Some would claim that next season's Duke cast already looks complete. After all, most way-too-early preseason rankings see the Blue Devils beginning their campaign just inside the top 10 (probably No. 2 in the ACC behind archrival UNC).

That said, the Duke coaches remain somewhat active in the transfer portal. They hosted a grad transfer out of Illinois this week in Jacob Grandison. And consider the 6-foot-6, 205-pound versatile shooting guard listed Duke among his 10 finalists.

The others are Arizona, BYU, DePaul, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Southern Cal, and UCLA. Now, perhaps Ramey's commitment to Arizona at least knocks those Wildcats out of the Grandison sweepstakes.

Grandison has not provided a timeline for deciding on his next landing spot. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

No transfer outside of Grandison appears to be drawing serious Duke attention.

