Duke Basketball Treasure Jams From Inside Hash Marks Through Traffic

Former Duke basketball one-and-done Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are on what is a rare New Orleans winning streak this season.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forward Zion Williamson
Former Duke basketball forward Zion Williamson / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Despite chronic setbacks in the injury department throughout his career, 2018-19 Duke basketball sensation and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson has managed to become a two-time NBA All-Star for the New Orleans Pelicans. And the 6-foot-6, 284-pound showman hasn't lost his bounce.

On Tuesday night, Williamson displayed his hops via a viral highlight in New Orleans' 109-103 home win over the San Antonio Spurs.

He launched from inside the hash-marked half of the jump ball circle, soaring between three San Antonio defenders before delivering a two-handed flush to hand the Pelicans a 91-87 lead with under nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter:

The 24-year-old forward finished with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and six turnovers against the Spurs. He shot 8-for-15 from the field and 2-for-3 at the foul line across his 29 minutes on the floor.

Zion Williamson is averaging 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, albeit in only 21 appearances, for a 2024-25 New Orleans Pelicans squad that sits next to last in the Western Conference standings at 15-43 overall.

