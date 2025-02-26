Latest on Injury to Key Duke Basketball Starter Tyrese Proctor
Duke basketball junior guard Tyrese Proctor, a third-year starter in as many seasons of Jon Scheyer's reign as head coach, stumbled backpedaling in transition as the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 ACC) were adding to their demolition late in the first half of Tuesday's bout at Miami (6-22, 2-15 ACC).
He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left knee injury, finishing the night with seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals, in the process becoming the 70th Duke basketball player to ever reach 1,000 career points (now sitting at 1,004).
Following his Blue Devils' latest brilliant performance, Scheyer said in his press conference that he and his staff will have Proctor undergo imaging and "go from there."
Proctor was on crutches while boarding the bus to leave the arena alongside his teammates.
With the 97-60 victory over the Hurricanes in tow, Duke basketball extended its winning streak to five. However, the Blue Devils are already without junior reserve forward Maliq Brown, who dislocated his left shoulder in last week's win at Virginia, for at least another couple of games.
Meanwhile, Proctor hasn't missed a single game for the 2024-25 Blue Devils. Plus, the former five-star prep from Australia has been on a surge of late, entering Tuesday night with career-high season averages of 12.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting a career-best 40.9 percent beyond the arc.
Next up for the high-powered Blue Devils is a home contest versus the Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
