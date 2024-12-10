Duke Basketball: Updated Injury Report vs. Incarnate Word
Riding a three-game winning streak that includes last week's home win over No. 2-ranked Auburn and Sunday's road victory in the Blue Devils' ACC opener, Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad, No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll, hosts the unranked Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).
The Blue Devils (7-2, 1-0 ACC) are without the services of one clutch force across their winning streak in junior forward Maliq Brown. Roughly 90 minutes before tipoff against Incarnate Word, the Duke basketball social media team reported that the 6-foot-9, 222-pound newcomer from Syracuse is recovering from a toe injury.
Brown, who is averaging only 3.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game off the bench but has totaled 20 boards, six steals, and two blocks between the past three outings, is now listed as day-to-day.
It stands to reason that freshman center Patrick Ngongba II, a former composite five-star prep, will see at least a slight uptick in minutes for however long the 21-year-old Maliq Brown is out of commission.
Following the second straight bout against a group of Cardinals, the surging Blue Devils will have a week off before welcoming the George Mason Patriots (7-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10) to Durham next Tuesday. That game is also set to tip at 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
