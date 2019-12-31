Boston College at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

A pair of Duke point guards will be making their triumphant returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium for tonight's ACC game between Boston College and Duke.

Derryck Thornton, who spent a year with the Blue Devils as a replacement for Tyus Jones in 2015-16, is back as a graduate transfer with the Eagles. Thornton reclassified to graduate high school a year early after Jones was a surprise one-and-done following the 2015 national title.

Reportedly, members of Thornton's inner circle weren't happy with the way he was used at Duke, and he left for greener pastures. After two years with USC, he left as a graduate transfer and returned to the East Coast and the ACC.

Thornton and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski were both complimentary at preseason ACC media days while discussing the upcoming "revenge game," but both competitors will definitely want to show that they're better off since the breakup.

The other high profile return is current Duke point guard Tre Jones, younger brother of Thornton's predecessor at Duke, Tyus. Jones has missed the last two games with what's been called a "minor" ankle sprain. He was expected to practice fully with contact this week, and he was on the floor doing pregame shooting with the rest of the team before the New Year's Eve game.

B.C. forward Nik Popovic is looking like a game time decision. He's missed four straight with a back problem.

Duke's starters: Cassius Stanley, Vernon Carey Jr., Alex O'Connell, Matthew Hurt ... and Tre Jones