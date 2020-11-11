SI.com
Duke Chosen Second in Preseason ACC Poll

ShawnKrest

Duke was chosen second in the preseason 2020-21 ACC media poll.

The Blue Devils had 34 first-place votes to finish behind Virginia, who was chosen as the preseason favorite for the first time since 1982-83.

This is the first time since 2015-16 that the Blue Devils have not been chosen by the media to finish first in the preseason poll.

2020-21 ACC Predicted Order of Finish

School, Points

1. Virginia (97), 2214

2. Duke (34), 2146

3. Florida State (15), 1973

4. North Carolina (7), 1933

5. Louisville (2), 1693

6. Syracuse, 1234

7. Miami, 1223

8. NC State, 1149

9. Georgia Tech, 1147

10. Clemson, 1057

11. Virginia Tech, 794

12. Notre Dame, 769

13. Pitt, 635

14. Boston College, 404

15. Wake Forest, 229

First-place votes in parentheses; 155 total voters

Duke freshman Jalen Johnson was also named to the Preseason All-ACC first team, finishing fourth overall, with 52 votes.

Sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was named to the second team, with 32 votes. This is the 13th year in a row that Duke has had a preseason first teamer.

Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

Name, School, Points

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 137

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 89

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 59

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 52

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 50

Chris Lykes, Miami, 50

Second Team

David Johnson, Louisville, 46

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 43

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 38

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 37

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 32

Moore finished fourth overall in the Player of the Year voting, with seven votes. Fellow Duke sophomore Matthew Hurt tied for sixth with three votes.

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Name, School, Points

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 102

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 24

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 10

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 7

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 5

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Chris Lykes, Miami, 3

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 1

Johnson was one of four Blue Devil freshmen to earn Freshman of the Year votes. He finished second with 60 votes, four behind FSU’s Scottie Barnes. This is the eighth year in a row that a Blue Devil has finished in the top two in Freshman of the Year voting. DJ Steward received four votes, Jeremy Roach three and Mark Williams two.

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year

Name, School, Points

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 64

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 60

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 6

DJ Steward, Duke, 4

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 3

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 3

Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1

