Duke Loses 2021 Recruit Caleb Houstan to Michigan

ShawnKrest

Duke missed on a target in the class of 2021 when Caleb Houstan committed to Michigan on Friday.

Duke had been in Houstan’s final four schools, which he announced at the start of October. In addition to the Blue Devils and Wolverines, Alabama and Virginia were Houstan’s finalists.

The consensus five-star swing player is an SI All-American nominee. The 6-foot-8.5, 190-pounder out of Montverde Academy in Florida is rated among the 10 best prospects in the class.

Houstan averaged 22.8 ppg for the U16 Canadian National Team last summer and helped lead Monteverde to a No. 1 national ranking and undefeated season. Like former Blue Devil RJ Barrett, the Canadian Houstan moved south to Florida to finish high school.

Houstan is blogging for SI All-American, and in an earlier post, he talked about being recruited by Mike Krzyzewski.

“For example, just talking to Coach K about how he started coaching at West Point was interesting to me,” he blogged. “I didn’t know that he started there so just to hear about his journey over the last 40 years was cool. I like things like that.”

Houstan had been in the class of 2022 when he picked up his Duke offer—the first player in the class to receive an offer from Coach K—but reclassified to a year earlier in July.

Duke has commitments from small forward AJ Griffin and center Paolo Banchero in the 2021 class. The Blue Devils are still looking to add to the class, with wing Patrick Baldwin and guard Trevor Keels among their top remaining targets.

Basketball

