Duke NBA Report: Jayson Tatum Stays Hot For Boston

ShawnKrest

Boston beat Philadelphia to go up 2-0 in its first-round series, and once again, Jayson Tatum led the way.

Tatum hit 12-of-20, 8-of-12 from three to score 33 points, topping his career playoff high set one game earlier. Tatum moved past Grant Hill into eighth on Duke’s NBA Playoffs scoring list. He also passed Rodney Hood and Austin Rivers into seventh on Duke’s NBA Playoffs made threes list.

Teammate Semi Ojeleye also got his first playing time of this postseason, seeing nine minutes off the bench. He hit his only shot attempt, a three, finishing with three points.

Denver lost to Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz, evening the series at 1-1. Mason Plumlee played 13 minutes but missed all three of his shot attempts, going scoreless. He did have eight rebounds in the game.

Dallas evened its series at 1-1 with a win over the Clippers. Seth Curry came off the bench for 26 minutes, hitting 6-of-9, 1-of-3 from three for 15 points. That moved him past Bob Verga, Josh McRoberts, Randy Denton, Gerald Henderson and Chris Duhon into 25 place on Duke’s NBA Playoff scoring list.

The Nets fell to 0-2 with another loss to Toronto. Lance Thomas did not get off the bench for Brooklyn in the game.

A day earlier, Austin Rivers had four points in 19 minutes off the bench as Houston won its opener against Oklahoma City. Rivers hit 1-of-5 and missed both of his three-point attempts.

Portland upset the top seeded Lakers and Gary Trent Jr. had five points on 2-of-8 shooting, 1-of-4 from three, in the first NBA Playoff game

Basketball

