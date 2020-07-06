Duke's Record Against the Sun Belt Conference

BlueDevilCountry
A date hasn’t been announced yet, but at some point during the 2020-21 non-conference season, Duke is expected to host Appalachian State at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The game will continue the Blue Devils’ successful history against the Sun Belt Conference. Duke is 17-1 all-time against the Sun Belt. Remarkably, that’s just the fourth-best record Duke has against another conference (with more than 10 games between them).

The Blue Devils have yet to play five of the 12 Sun Belt teams: Arkansas Little Rock, Arkansas State, South Alabama, Texas-Arlington and Texas State.

Duke has the longest history against App, and the Mountaineers have posted the Sun Belt’s only win over the Blue Devils. That came at Cameron on December 5, 1981, when App State beat Coach K’s second Duke team, 75-70.

Duke has won the last seven meetings, all by double digits and the last five by at least 30 points each. The Blue Devils are 8-1 overall against Appalachian State, with the most recent win coming in November 2016.

Duke has played four of the remaining six Sun Belt teams once each, winning each of those initial meetings. That includes Coastal Carolina (74-49 at Cameron in 2009), Louisiana-Lafayette (94-83 at Cameron in 1967), Louisiana-Monroe (102-73 in the 1991 NCAA Tournament) and Troy (87-65 in the 2017 NCAA Tournament).

The Blue Devils beat Georgia State, 74-63, last season to move to 2-0 against the Panthers. Duke also won by 19 in 2012.

Duke is 3-0 against Georgia Southern, winning in 2006, 2009 and 2015, all at Cameron, all by at least two dozen points.

Stay tuned in upcoming days as we continue tracking Duke’s football and basketball history against the other conferences in the country.

