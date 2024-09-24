Dutch Sensation Posts Flicks From Duke Basketball Weekend Tour
Brewster Academy (N.H.) five-star senior Dwayne Aristode, now gearing up for his second prep campaign in America after moving from his home country of the Netherlands a little over a year ago, arrived in Durham on Friday for a three-day Duke basketball official visit. He was on campus alongside his family, marking the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward's first time checking out the Blue Devils in person.
And on Monday, the 18-year-old Aristode, who confirmed his offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer back in early June, posted the following pictures and hype video from his official Blue Devil photoshoot, all presenting what he would look like in Blue Devil threads:
Aristode's stay in Durham began the day after he completed his Southern Cal official visit.
He visited Arizona and Wake Forest during his junior year at Brewster Academy. In late August, the 18-year-old Aristode toured Michigan State, his first of now-three official visits as a senior.
Dwayne Aristode, a gifted sharpshooter and long-limbed athlete, sits at No. 18 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 1 in New Hampshire on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He's racked up over a dozen offers in his recruitment but has yet to name finalists. There's no reported timeline for Aristode's decision, and no experts have forecasted the race with a pick in the 247Sports Crystal Ball.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.