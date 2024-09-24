Blue Devil Country

Another Tidbit of 2024-25 Duke Basketball Schedule Intel

Duke basketball hopes to get its first ACC/SEC Challenge win in its second attempt.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor
Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ACC/SEC Challenge clash between Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad and Bruce Pearl's 11th batch of Auburn Tigers is slated for 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the conferences announced on Monday ahead of the ACC basketball schedule reveal on Tuesday night. The featured Duke-Auburn showdown will take place in Cameron Indoor Stadium and air on ESPN.

ALSO READ: Duke Sophomore Activates Spin Cycle Versus Blue Devil Freshman

Here's the full 16-game schedule for the second annual ACC/SEC Challenge:

  • Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (ACC Network), South Carolina at Boston College
  • Dec. 3, 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Notre Dame at Georgia
  • Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (SEC Network), Cal at Missouri
  • Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Syracuse at Tennessee
  • Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Arkansas at Miami
  • Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPN2), Wake Forest at Texas A&M
  • Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPNU), Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
  • Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (SEC Network), Florida State at LSU
  • Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ACC Network), Ole Miss at Louisville
  • Dec. 3, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN), Kentucky at Clemson
  • Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN), Alabama at UNC
  • Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Virginia at Florida
  • Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN), Auburn at Duke
  • Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Texas at NC State
  • Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (SEC Network), Pitt at Mississippi State
  • Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ACC Network), Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

Last year's inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge ended in a 7-7 tie. The Blue Devils lost at Arkansas, 80-75.

RELATED: First Look at 2024-25 Blue Devils in Home Jerseys

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball