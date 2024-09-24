Another Tidbit of 2024-25 Duke Basketball Schedule Intel
Duke basketball hopes to get its first ACC/SEC Challenge win in its second attempt.
In this story:
The ACC/SEC Challenge clash between Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad and Bruce Pearl's 11th batch of Auburn Tigers is slated for 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the conferences announced on Monday ahead of the ACC basketball schedule reveal on Tuesday night. The featured Duke-Auburn showdown will take place in Cameron Indoor Stadium and air on ESPN.
ALSO READ: Duke Sophomore Activates Spin Cycle Versus Blue Devil Freshman
Here's the full 16-game schedule for the second annual ACC/SEC Challenge:
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (ACC Network), South Carolina at Boston College
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Notre Dame at Georgia
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (SEC Network), Cal at Missouri
- Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Syracuse at Tennessee
- Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Arkansas at Miami
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPN2), Wake Forest at Texas A&M
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPNU), Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (SEC Network), Florida State at LSU
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ACC Network), Ole Miss at Louisville
- Dec. 3, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN), Kentucky at Clemson
- Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN), Alabama at UNC
- Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Virginia at Florida
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN), Auburn at Duke
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Texas at NC State
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (SEC Network), Pitt at Mississippi State
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ACC Network), Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
Last year's inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge ended in a 7-7 tie. The Blue Devils lost at Arkansas, 80-75.
RELATED: First Look at 2024-25 Blue Devils in Home Jerseys
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
Published