UNC Basketball Recruiting: In-State Five-Star Set to Visit Tar Heels
Five-star prospect Jordan Page, a sophomore sensation at Broughton High School (N.C.) in Raleigh, hasn't announced any offers yet. But there's no doubt the 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing is squarely on the 2027 radars of the UNC basketball recruiters and their Duke counterparts.
Page, a dynamic perimeter talent currently checking in at No. 15 overall and No. 1 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, was in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 1 for Duke's 87-70 home win over UNC.
And he's now gearing up for the short trip to Chapel Hill this weekend, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed. He'll be in the Dean E. Smith Center to watch Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC) host Jon Scheyer's No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
UNC and Duke coaches have already scouted Page several times apiece. The same goes for Kevin Keatts and his crew in Raleigh, which makes sense given NC State's proximity to Broughton and the fact that the Capitals' first-year head coach is former Wolfpack sharpshooter Scott Wood.
As things stand, the UNC basketball staff has extended only one 2027 offer, as the Tar Heels recently targeted the only North Carolina sophomore ranking higher than Jordan Page in Northern Nash High School five-star power forward CJ Rosser, sitting at No. 3 overall in the cycle.
