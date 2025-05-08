Ex-Duke Basketball Signee Experiences Massive Drop in Rankings
When Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson announced his commitment to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils back in early November, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior checked in as a five-star prospect at No. 15 overall among his 2025 peers in the eyes of 247Sports. And he climbed one notch to No. 14 in February.
But Henderson backed out his pledge to the Blue Devils in mid-April. He committed to the Miami Hurricanes a few days later, jumping on board with the program's new head coach, Jai Lucas, who bolted from the Duke basketball bench at the end of the regular season following three years as one of Scheyer's top assistants in Durham.
Now, the folks at 247Sports no longer view Henderson as a five-star talent. In fact, as of the site's final 2025 rankings update this week, they've dropped him 11 spots to No. 25 overall in the cycle. That marks the biggest backward slide of any player who appeared in the top 30 prior to the update.
All three of Duke's remaining 2025 signees stack up above Shelton Henderson now, with five-star forward Cameron Boozer sitting at No. 3 in the cycle, five-star forward Nikolas Khamenia at No. 15, and four-star guard Cayden Boozer at No. 23.
The 2025 Blue Devil collection ranks No. 3 in the country and No. 1 in the ACC.
