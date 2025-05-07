Reclass Candidate Sebastian Wilkins Shares Duke Basketball Jersey Pics
Brewster Academy (N.H.) four-star junior Sebastian Wilkins, currently considering a reclass to the 2025 cycle to begin his college career next season, completed his two-day Duke basketball official visit on Tuesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound versatile forward posted the following pictures from his official Duke basketball photoshoot as a prime Blue Devil target alongside his family inside the Cameron Indoor Stadium home locker room:
While starring for Mass Rivals in 3SSB grassroots action this spring, Wilkins is still collecting offers, including another of the ACC variety with Virginia's entry in his recruitment over the weekend.
There are no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for the race. But there's no doubt he sits high on the Duke basketball recruiting wishlist at the moment.
Still appearing as a 2026 prospect until he formally announces otherwise, Sebastian Wilkins has climbed 26 spots since this time last year to No. 28 overall, No. 7 among power forwards, on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Assuming Cedric Coward and Isaiah Evans both remove their names from the list of early NBA Draft entrants before the May 28 deadline, the 2025-26 Duke basketball roster currently consists of six returning players (including Evans), three incoming freshmen, and two transfer additions (Coward and Wednesday morning's announced pledge, Ifeanyi Ufochukwu).
