Ex-Duke Basketball Starter Now Set for Another Season in SEC
Except for the 2023-24 Duke basketball team's early December loss at Georgia Tech, Mark Mitchell has drawn a starting nod in every game he has played between his time as a Blue Devil and at Missouri.
Now, following his first campaign with the Tigers after spending the first two years of Duke's Jon Scheyer era in Durham, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward is on tap to be a centerpiece under fourth-year Missouri head coach Dennis Gates next season.
The deadlines for transfer portal and NBA Draft entrants have come and gone without any mention of Mark Mitchell's name this time. In other words, all signs say the 21-year-old from Kansas City, Kan., a former five-star prep, is 100 percent locked in on spending his senior year in Columbia, Mo.
As a junior, Mitchell posted career-high averages with his 13.9 points, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks for a Missouri squad that finished 22-12 overall and 10-8 in SEC play. His 4.7 rebounds marked a slight drop from his 6.0 boards per contest as a Duke basketball sophomore, and the same goes for both his 50.5 field goal percentage and 26.0 percent clip from three as a Tiger.
Mitchell was one of seven Blue Devils who bolted from Durham via the portal last year. This go-round, Jon Scheyer and his crew pulled off an increasingly rare feat by not losing a single scholarship player to the transfer route.
