Five Duke Basketball Players on Aggregate Mock Draft

Experts currently project three Duke basketball names to become lottery picks and two more to come off the board in the second round.

It isn't unprecedented for five Duke basketball talents to hear their names in the same NBA Draft. In fact, it happened just three years ago courtesy of Paolo Banchero at No. 1 overall, Mark Williams at No. 15, AJ Griffin at No. 16, Wendell Moore Jr. at No. 26, and Trevor Keels at No. 42.

But it would mark a Duke basketball record in the Jon Scheyer era, as the aforementioned 2022 NBA Draft followed five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski's final year at the helm in Durham. And the 2024-25 Blue Devils, who finished 35-4 overall and reached Scheyer's first Final Four as a head coach, sure seemed worthy of adding such a distinction to their long list of feats.

Sure enough, the latest aggregate mock draft that HoopsHype compiled this past week, reflecting prospects' average standing across 10 major sites, includes four Blue Devils who have decided to enter the professional ranks early plus one who expired his eligibility last season.

Of course, freshman forward Cooper Flagg checks in at No. 1 overall.

He's not alone when it comes to projected lottery picks out of Duke, as freshman guard Kon Knueppel sits at No. 7 while freshman center Khaman Maluach stacks up at No. 9.

Duke basketball junior guard Tyrese Proctor pops up in the second round at No. 43 overall, 13 notches above Blue Devil graduate guard Sion James at No. 56.

The 2025 NBA Draft will get underway in Brooklyn's Barclays on June 25, with the second round set to take place on June 26.

