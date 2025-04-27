Duke Basketball: Khaman Maluach Decision Finally Surfaces
The deadline came and went without a peep from Khaman Maluach or the Duke basketball social media team regarding the 7-foot-2, 250-pound South Sudan native's stay-or-go decision this offseason. But as it turns out, he made the logical choice as a projected lottery pick, officially entering his name into the 2025 NBA Draft pool before midnight on Saturday.
In doing so, Maluach became the fourth 2024-25 Duke basketball player and third freshman from the Final Four squad to forego their remaining eligibility by taking the pro route. The others include two fellow Blue Devil one-and-dones in forward Cooper Flagg and guard Kon Knueppel, along with junior guard Tyrese Proctor.
Drawing a start in all 39 Duke games last season, Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across 21.2 minutes per outing, shooting 71.2 percent from the field and 76.6 percent at the line.
His decision means that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has lost all five starters from his memorable third team at the helm. As for the fifth starter alongside Khaman Maluach and the other three mentioned above, graduate guard Sion James expired his eligibility as a one-year transfer addition in Durham.
However, Duke is set to return almost all of its rotation off the bench. Moreover, the Blue Devils are welcoming three five-star preps into the mix.
