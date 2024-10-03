Extended Duke Basketball Scrimmage Highlights 'Go Crazie'
Duke basketball media day and the first official week of practice are in the books. And Countdown to Craziness is set for 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra). With that, the program's creative forces are busy giving Blue Devil enthusiasts what they're craving right now.
ALSO READ: Duke's Expected Countdown to Craziness Recruiting Visitors
On Wednesday evening, Duke's social media team gifted fans with a substantial dose of behind-the-scenes looks at Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils via the latest Duke Blue Planet episode.
The video (below) begins with Dribble2much's "Go Crazie" Duke basketball hype song to help folks soak in the atmosphere on Coach K Court in Cameron Indoor Stadium ahead of a highly anticipated 2024-25 campaign featuring two returning backcourt starters in Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, three heavy-duty veteran transfers, and a six-deep, top-ranked rookie class highlighted by projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg:
And the footage continues with roughly seven minutes of practice clips and Scheyer mic'd up from his opening to closing speeches and his instructions in between. Later, Proctor is on the mic for a stretch to begin the last eight minutes or so of video showing the squad's five-on-five intrasquad action on Coach K Court over the weekend.
Their regular season opener at home against Maine on Nov. 4 is now less than five weeks away.
ALSO READ: Expert Tabs Former Blue Devil Guard Among Coaches on Rise
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.