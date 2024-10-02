Duke Basketball: Expected Countdown to Craziness Recruiting Visitors
Due to a few canceled and rescheduled trips in recent weeks, the Duke basketball program has seen some changes to its visitor list for Countdown to Craziness.
Even so, it looks as though at least three of Jon Scheyer & Co.'s full-fledged 2025 recruiting targets will be on hand behind the bench for the Blue Devils' annual preseason celebration on Friday night.
The highest-ranked prep on that list is Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, sitting at No. 4 overall and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. This weekend will mark the 6-foot-9, 185-pound phenom's second trip to Durham in his recruitment, as he landed his offer from Scheyer while on an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils last fall.
Then there's Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound bruiser who ranks No. 22 overall in the cycle and will be making his first trip to Durham. Third-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas, a Bellaire alum, was in Texas to check in with the coveted prospect last week.
Finally, as reported here at Duke Blue Devils On SI this week, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star guard Acaden Lewis, No. 36 overall, called off a trip to UNC this weekend to be in the stands on Friday night and complete an official visit with the Blue Devils. He's now down to a final three of Duke, UConn, and Kentucky.
Countdown to Craziness gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. And ACC Network Extra will begin broadcasting the action, including a Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage, one hour later.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.