Duke Basketball Freshman's Younger Brother Gets First D1 Offer
Duke basketball freshman Kon Knueppel, a former five-star recruit out of Wisconsin Lutheran High School who is currently averaging 12.2 points per game as a full-time starter in Durham, has four younger brothers: Kager, Kinston, Kash, and Kid. Those four are one school year apart, and the oldest, Kager Knueppel, is now surging as a sophomore standout for the Vikings.
The 6-foot-8 Kager Knueppel, a teammate to Kon Knueppel last year on a Wisconsin Lutheran squad that finished 30-0, is an inch or two taller than his sharpshooting older brother and appears to enjoy a bit more length. Plus, he's also a proven deep threat.
And Kager Knueppel was on Coach K Court alongside Kon Knueppel for the latter's introduction at Countdown to Craziness back in early October.
Now, despite not yet appearing on the limited early national rankings for his class, Kager Knueppel has already landed his first Division I offer. That suitor is the Toledo Rockets, who entered his recruitment after watching him shoot 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 beyond the arc en route to tallying 23 points in last week's 72-59 win over De Pere High School (Wis.).
Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk, a Wisconsin native, was the head coach at UW-Green Bay before taking over at Toledo in 2010. Meanwhile, the Knueppel brothers' mother, Chari Nordgaard Knueppel, remains the UW-Green Bay all-time leader in points and rebounds.
Through Wisconsin Lutheran's 6-0 start this season, Kager Knueppel is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 62.5 percent from the field, 46.7 percent from downtown, and 73.9 percent at the charity stripe.
Third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew haven't handed out any offers on the 2027 trail yet. It may be several more months until they do.
But it wouldn't be a surprise if that cycle's Blue Devil wishlist — not to mention 2028, 2029, and 2030 — includes a Knueppel.
