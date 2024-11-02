Duke Basketball Falls to Fellow Blueblood in Recruiting Battle
Duke basketball hosted Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) senior Acaden Lewis in early October, two months after he checked out the Blue Devils on an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard's latest trip to Durham included his attendance at Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
And Lewis, a four-star prospect who ranks No. 36 overall and No. 5 among point guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, had the Blue Devils in his final three, along with Kentucky and defending back-to-back national champion UConn, leading up to his announcement ceremony on Saturday.
But the slick playmaker ultimately committed to the Wildcats over Duke and the Huskies.
His decision matched the flurry of predictions across major recruiting sites across the past few weeks. All five 247Sports Crystal Ball picks pointed to first-year Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and his crew coming out on top.
However, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang appear to be less than 30 minutes from receiving good news in the 2025 arena to remain atop the class rankings, as the Blue Devils are the prohibitive favorites to make Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson their fourth verbal commit in the cycle.
Henderson, who ranks No. 22 overall and is down to a top three of Duke, Texas, and Louisville, will announce his decision at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
