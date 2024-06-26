Duke Basketball: Huge Recruit Reports 'High Interest' From Blue Devils
Playing in front of loads of scouts and high-major recruiters, The Bullis School (Md.) big man Eric Reibe averaged 19.7 points per game at this month's NBPA Top 100 Camp. And according to a report from League Ready on Wednesday, his prowess at the event led to "high interest" from the Duke basketball staff.
In addition to the Blue Devils, the 7-foot, 235-pound southpaw is hearing from powerhouses UConn and UNC as a result of his statement performances against fellow top-notch preps.
He's recently added offers from Florida State, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Kentucky. Meanwhile, League Ready noted that "Creighton, Harvard, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Clemson, and Iowa, among many others, continue to circle."
Reibe's expanding offer sheet, already over 30 deep, reflects his rise in the rankings this year. In December, the 17-year-old four-star, just scratching the surface of his potential as a sturdy giant with a smooth outside jumper, ranked No. 116 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. As of the latest update last week, he's up to No. 41 and knocking on the door of a five-star rating.
Now, it sounds like Eric Reibe is assessing his recruitment, looking to soon eliminate some suitors from contention.
"I'm open right now, but I may be cutting my list down in the next few weeks," he told League Ready, "maybe to around seven."
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's 2025 wishlist consists of double-digit prospects, none of whom are listed as centers.